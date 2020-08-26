Court suspends luxury bus operations in Kano

A Chief Magistrate Grade 1 Court in Kano on Wednesday restrained the operation of any commercial activities of luxury bus owners anywhere in the state.

The court sitting at Gidan Murtala, Kano presided over by Mrs Rakiya Lami Sani gave the order on Wednesday.

The judgement was given upon hearing an ex parte application moved by Mutawakkil Isaq Muhammad, Principal State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Kano State and Secretary/Legal Adviser of Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) seeking the honourable court to suspend luxury bus operations in the state pending the hearing in motion.

Recall that the KAROTA had earlier directed the luxury bus owners to relocate from Sabon Gari Park to Unguwa…