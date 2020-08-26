FG agrees to pay N722m to audit NDDC

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the sum of N722.3 million for eight field forensic auditors appointed to audit the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The payment will be sourced directly from the presidency since the National Assembly had yet to pass the NDDC 2020 appropriation bill before proceeding on its annual vacation.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who briefed State House correspondents alongside his Information and Culture, and Water Resources counterparts, Lai Mohammed and Suleiman Adamu, respectively, disclosed that the auditors will examine 12,000 abandoned…