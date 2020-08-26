Makinde heads 145-member PDP campaign council for Ondo governorship election

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is heading the 145-member Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national campaign council for the upcoming Ondo State gubernatorial election.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has approved the composition of the council made up of 145 party members including all state governors elected under the platform of the party.

According to a notice released by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday, Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamafara state is the deputy chairman of the campaign council.

Alhaji Abdulahi Maibasira, who is the National Financial Secretary of the party, has also been named the Secretary of the…