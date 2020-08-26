Military coup in Africa | Tribune Online

Military rule involves the forceful intervention of the armed forces – infantry, air force, navy and (sometimes) the police-in the political process. This happens when elected governments are removed from power through unconstitutional means such as coup d’etats. It is a regime that is backed by the power of the gun and not the rule of law, and that is why the military normally suspend the constitution immediately they overthrow elected governments. Although it is true that military intervention in politics is an aberration, it has more or less become a permanent feature of government, particularly in Africa. Commenting on this phenomenon, Professor Ben Nwabueze pointed out that:…