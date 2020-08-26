Nigeria confirms 252 new COVID-19 cases, total now 52,800

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 252 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 52,800.

The NCDC made the announcement on Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 25th of August 2020, 252 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 52800 cases have been confirmed, 39964 cases have been discharged and 1007 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 252 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (50), Enugu (35), Rivers (27), Lagos (26), FCT (18), Kaduna (18), Ekiti (10), Kano (10), Taraba (9), Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Abia (5), Bayelsa…