Onaneye urges government to treat rape as epidemic

THE Erelu-Oodua Tinuade Mabel Onaneye has expressed concern over the rise in rape cases in Nigeria in recent times.

She said this while inaugurating an initiative tagged, ‘Erelu-Oodua Tinuade Initiative Against Gender Inequality and Sexual Abuse’ on Monday 17th of August, 2020 to fight the rising case of rape which she described as a silent epidemic that the Nigerian governments and general public must treat like another epidemic.

She said this against the background of countless number of rapes occurring daily all over the nation and citing at reports of the Inspector- General of Police who claimed they had recorded 717 rape cases between January and March where only few…