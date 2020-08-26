POWER PROJECT: FG to deliver 300MW to every state, secures $6.1bn funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks, achieved new records and we are diligently working to do significantly better with new projects such as the PPI-Siemens deal and others already active.”

The minister also said the country had secured a sum of $6.150 billion for development of critical power projects in Nigeria. While…