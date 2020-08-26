Senate frowns at FG’s non-remittance of fund to NASENI Account

The Senate has frowned at the failure by the Federal Government to remit 1% from Federation Account into the account of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in line with the extant laws.

The stance of the lawmakers was sequel to the submission by the Executive Vice-Chairman of the agency, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna.

Speaking while addressing the joint committee of the Senate on Finance and National Planning in the ongoing public hearing on a revenue projection of Federal Government agencies and Government-Owned Enterprises, Professor Haruna told the Committee led by Senator Solomon Adeola that his agency had never received 1% remittance from the…