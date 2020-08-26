The Voice Nigeria returns for a third instalment Tribune Online

The Voice Nigeria has returned with the third season in the works. This year, it would be fully produced in Nigeria and promises to be bigger, better and even more authentic than ever before. The singing competition has open for online auditions via the official website.

The show is expected to attract and help unleash the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global stage as the country’s music industry continues to enjoy international attention. This season of the show will be produced in partnership with British television giant from the UK, ITV, and international record label, Universal Music UK and in conjunction with YouTube.

Expressing his delight over the show, the…