We’ll sell low-cost housing estates to public on assist basis ― Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government has promised to sell all low-cost housing estates to interested members of the public on assist basis.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Housing, Mr Akande Omoniyi, during a media parley, on Tuesday, at the Conference room of the ministry, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Omoniyi noted that the low-cost housing scheme initiated by the administration of Governor Gbenga Daniel, had been moribund, hence the need for government to sell the property to interested members of the public.

The Commissioner submitted that government had evaluated the structures in the housing estates located at Ijebu-Igbo; Ikenne; Ayetoro and other areas of the…