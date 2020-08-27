Buhari congratulates Adesina on re-election as AfDB president

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians in general, felicitated and congratulated President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on his re-election for a second term in office.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, on Thursday, said the news of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former heads of state, Senate President, governors, some Ministers, and senior government officials.

It informed that as Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of…