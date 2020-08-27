COVID-19 epicentre shifting ― PTF | Latest News

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic has warned that the epicentre of the virus is shifting even as the number of fatalities and confirmed infections is declining in the country.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this on Thursday at its briefing in Abuja, saying that the strategic objective remains the testing of samples in high numbers across the entire nation.

He said: “As we enter the last week of this extended eased lock-down phase, and note the impressively declining fatality ratio and reduction of confirmed cases, the PTF would also like to draw our attention to a subtle change in epi-centre of the…