Details emerge of how Akinwumi Adesina got 100% votes for second term as AfDB president

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire.

A globally renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr. Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate Africa’s development. He was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015.

The election result, which gave him 100 per cent of votes of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank, was announced by the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Bank,…