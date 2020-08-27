FG to increase PHC providing family planning to 20,000

The Federal government, leveraging on the existing functional primary health facilities in the country, has said it is increasing health facilities providing family planning services to 20,000 in recognition of its implications for people’s wellbeing.

Director, Family Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo, who made the disclosure at a virtual meeting marking Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI) National Close-out and end of project dissemination, said the plan to increase the number of health facilities providing family planning services in the country is to foster a positive attitude about planning families.

Dr Anas-Kolo stated that the…