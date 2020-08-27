Lawan congratulates Adesina on re-election as AfDB President

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has described the re-election of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for a second term as an affirmation of confidence by the shareholders and management of the Bank.

Lawan said this in a congratulatory message to Akinwunmi on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in a statement signed by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media) to President of the Senate.

Akinwunmi secured a second term after warding off allegations of malfeasance on which he was exonerated by the panel set up to in estimating him.

According to Lawan, Adesina’s victory unequivocally affirms the confidence and trust of the shareholders, management and staff of the…