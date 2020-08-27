MAN rector lauds ex-cadet over books donation

The Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Commodore Duja Effedua (Rtd) has lauded an ex-cadet of the Academy, Mr. Ezihe Emmanuel, for his generous donation of Nautical Science books and reading texts towards the development of his alma mater.

Speaking in his office recently while receiving the ex-cadet, Commodore Duja Effedua expressed his joy and surprise at the initiative of the Ex-cadet. He described the actions of Ezihe as “a welcome development and an initiative that other alumni should emulate”.

The elated Chief Executive thanked Ezihe and said that the donation of the books to the Academy was timely, given that the Academy is constantly working towards meeting…