NPA backs LADOL agriculture, logistic operation

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has reiterated its commitment to support Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL) in its Maritime, Health, Agriculture and Logistics operations in Nigeria.

Executive Director Marine and Operations Hon. Onari Brown stated this recently during his familiarisation tour of the LADOL Zone in the company of the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mrs. Funmilayo Olotu

According to the NPA ED, “I am really impressed with what I have seen today, and I think I will be more supportive. Now that I have seen, I think we will engaged more, we will talk more.

“Talking about agriculture, I am so impressed because in every country, the major thing that can cause the…