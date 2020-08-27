Parents of man chained for seven years in Kano arraigned, plead not guilty

The father (Ibrahim Aliyu) and stepmother (Fatima Lawan) of Ahmad Aliyu (Namama) who was allegedly chained for seven years in Farawa, Kano State have pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and human rights preferred against them.

Ibrahim and Fatima entered the plea before a Kano Magistrate Court sitting in Zungeru, Sabon Gari area of the metropolis.

The prosecutor, Badamasi Ya’u Gawuna told the court that Mr Aliyu connived with his wife, Fatima and detained his own son for years in a room.

The defendants who denied both charges admitted to chaining Ahmad, arguing that he was suffering from an illness beyond their control.

The presiding magistrate, Muhammad Idris adjourned…