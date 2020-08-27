Security: Makinde donates operational vehicle to FAAN

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has donated an operational vehicle to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for maximum security in all the nooks and crannies of the Ibadan Airport.

The Special Adviser on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, presented the vehicle to the management of FAAN on behalf of the governor at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

He said that the present administration in the state placed a premium on the security of lives and property of all the residents and organisations in the state.

Owoseni said that the presentation of the vehicle was a gesture by the present administration to…