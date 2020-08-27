UNILAG probe panel calls for memoranda

The independent visitation panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate all activities causing the crisis in the University of Lagos(UNILAG), Akoka, on Thursday, called on the university community and other stakeholders to submit their memoranda concerning the issues at stake, to the panel.

The seven-man panel headed by Professor Tukur Sa’ad was inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, and mandated to, within two weeks, complete its assignment and submit findings and recommendations towards achieving sustainable peace and progress in UNILAG.

At the moment, a new acting vice-chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, and a new chairman of the…