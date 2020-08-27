UNIMED establishes Nigeria’s first Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation

THE Senate of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED, Ondo City, Ondo State, has approved the establishment of a Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation, the first of its type in any Nigerian university.

This was disclosed by the institution after the meeting of the university senate at its 10th special meeting held on Thursday, 13th August, 2020.

Speaking on the development after the meeting with the institution senate, the vice chancellor, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, said the development is in tandem with the university’s vision which is to be a one-stop institution for human resource development across all health and medical disciplines.

Fatusi explained that the philosophy of the Faculty…