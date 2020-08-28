Akwa Ibom NUJ shuns conference with ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode 

In line with the directive from the national headquarters of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja, the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the union on Friday directed its members to boycott a planned media briefing by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode after his altercation with a Daily Trust Correspondent in the neighbouring Calabar, Cross River State capital.

The former Minister of Aviation has arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital in continuation of his tour of South-South, and met with Governor Udom Emmanuel, who received him at the Government House, Uyo.

But a statement to all media representatives in Uyo at the weekend directed members against attending all activities…