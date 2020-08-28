All three victims on board are our crew members ― Quorum Aviation company

The management of Quorum company, the owner of the helicopter that crashed into Opebi, in Lagos has identified the three onboard the crashed helicopter as crew members.

A statement issued by the company explained that the preliminary reports it got indicated that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful,” the management of the company said.

A light helicopter belonging to Quorum Aviation with registration Number 5N-BQW flying from Port-Harcourt to Lagos…