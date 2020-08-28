Bandits now fund their activities through illegal mining ― DHQ 

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Thursday disclosed that preliminary investigation had revealed that aside from sabotaging the nation’s economy, banditry was now being financed through illegal mining activities in the country.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations DMO Major General John Eneche disclosed this during the weekly Media briefing with Defence Correspondents on the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to end insurgency activities in the country. within one week

According to him, “troops on 23 August 2020 conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation leading to the raid of an illegal mining site located along Gadan Zaima – Zuru Road in Bukuyyum Local…