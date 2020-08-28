Capital inflow to Nigeria declines by 78.6% Q2 2020

Nigeria’s capital inflow declined by 78.6 per cent during the second quarter of 2020 as it received $1.29 billion compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.

According to the Nigerian Capital Importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday, the $1.29 billion capital inflow for the quarter was the lowest inflows recorded since Q1 2017 when $908.3 million was recorded.

Also, the latest figure indicates a decrease of 78.6 per cent compared to $6.05 billion received in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and 77.9 per cent decrease compared to $5.85 billion in Q1 2020.

The largest amount of capital importation by type in Q2 2020 was received through other…