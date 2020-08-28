Court invalidates suspension of four Ondo lawmakers

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Friday invalidated the suspension of four lawmakers

who refused to sign the impeachment notice of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi.

The lawmakers who include the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, the only woman in the House, Mrs Favour Tomomowo, Wale Williams and Tomide Akinribido, were suspended by the state House of Assembly for refusing to sign the impeachment notice of the Deputy Governor.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ademola Bola, ruled that the suspension of the lawmaker was illegal, null and void and of no effect, saying the Speaker of the House of Assembly, as well as other members, have no power to suspend…