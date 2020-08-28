Diaspora Trust Fund: FG urges newly inaugurated 14-man committee on establishment

MINISTER of State for Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Zubairu Dada has admonished the newly inaugurated 14-member Adhoc Committee on the Establishment of Diaspora Investment Trust Fund to work assiduously and justify the confidence reposed on them by making recommendations that would be of good help to the mission and objectives of the fund.

In a statement authorised by Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Gabriel Odu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, asked the committee to submit its report in the next one month.

While inaugurating the committee, Ambassador Dada enjoined them to, among other things, advise the government on the structure of the fund (especially a…