FG to support NAFDAC on vaccine research to meet global standard

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, says the Federal Government will support the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), to meet international standards in researches into the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

Ehanire said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 joint briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the government would support NAFDAC to reach international maturity level and encourage researchers to work towards the development of vaccines for the virus.

Ehanire said Nigeria participated in a World Health Organisation (WHO), African Regional Conference, held virtually and chaired by the Minister of Health of the Congo.

