I never thought Sam Smith collabo would happen — Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music to chat about her new song ‘Temptation’ featuring Sam Smith. She told Apple Music about how the collaboration came to be, the growth of the Afrobeat genre, the music coming out of Africa, and more. ROTIMI IGE presents excerpts of that interaction.

On collaborating with Sam Smith on ‘Temptation’.

It started during my recording sessions and I had different pieces of writing. I walked into this particular room and I heard this particular record. I heard the chorus and I was just like, “This song is so special”. I sat with it for days just trying to get the perfect topline.

We did everything and my label were like, “Which songs…