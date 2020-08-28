Islamic bodies unite to tackle almajirai menace

THE Islamic Education Trust (IET), Nurul Islam and Aminu Musa Abdulsalam (AMA) Foundation have concluded arrangements to launch the pilot scheme of a programme aimed at engaging about 50 almajirai in vocational training.

A statement by the communication officer of IET, Suleiman Muhammad Mukthar, said the collaboration of the three bodies was meant to proffer sustainable solutions to the problem of Almajirai in northern Nigeria.

The statement emphasised the need to develop a culturally and religiously sensitive educational programme that could rapidly enhance the potential and capacity of Almajirai youths for profitable occupation.

It said this would be done by ensuring an all-round…