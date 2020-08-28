New NBA President, Akpata, calls for united Bar

The 30th President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), OLUMIDE AKPATA, has called for a united NBA to take the legal profession to a greater height.

Akpata, in his inaugural speech on Friday said the mandate he had from Nigerian lawyers is to work for all members of the Bar irrespective of who they voted for, saying that, there is so much work to be done to revitalise the NBA and make it work for everyone without discrimination.

“Ours is a noble profession that prides itself on a high sense of discipline, learning, respect for seniority and character for which its members are reputed.

“Let us therefore join hands to move the NBA forward. I am also not unaware of very recent…