Not a good time to be sick in Nigeria

Two-point-eight-billion naira oil money is still missing. As I hummed Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s music, ‘Army arrangement’, I reflected on sick politicians, sick followership and a sick nation but we keep moving one day at a time. We won’t die, we have a strong resolve, we don’t die, and we believe that it cannot end just like that. Our immune system defies medical logic.

I recently had a long conversation on the status of Nigeria’s health sector; from infrastructure to personnel, it was a sorry story. Let us not go into the allied industry like pharmaceuticals, medical education or the technology of medicine and others, We tried hard not to focus on misdiagnosis, half-baked and…