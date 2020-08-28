The Companion, Lagos district, elects new executives

THE Lagos district of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has re-elected Alhaji Abdul Ghani Abdul Majeed as its amir (president).

According to a statement by the district’s public affairs secretary, Mr Mukaila Akolade, Abdul Majeed’s re-election followed the expiration of a two-year administration of the district’s executives and the recommendation of a five-man shura (electoral) committee, which was constituted to midwife the election of new officers to sail the ship of the district for the next two years (1442-1443: 2020-2022).

The other executives are Professor Muhammed Yaqwub (naibul amir), Alhaji Amoo Taofeek…