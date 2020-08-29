Amotekun and warnings from Nigeria’s owners

THE owners of Nigeria don’t pretend. They talk and dare you to talk back. One All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, a garrulous Garus Gololo, during the week warned that the ambition of the South West to produce the president in 2023 would die if the region insisted on having a truly Western Nigeria Operation Amotekun.

Before Gololo, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Amotekun would be tied to the apron strings of the Inspector General of Police.

Since the idea of Operation Amotekun was publicised by the governors of the six states in the South West, the federal government has not hidden its desire to quash the initiative…