Buhari mourns late Attah Igala, Oboni II

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound commiserations with the family, friends and associates of His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, over the transition of the Paramount Ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Saturday said the President also condoled with the Kogi State Government, describing the late royal father as a “man of peace who devoted his life and reign to the unity and progress of not only his people but also the state and country.”

President Buhari noted that the 27th Attah Igala will be greatly missed…