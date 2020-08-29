CAS inspects facilities at 107 Air Maritime group Benin

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, has commended the personnel of the 107 Air Maritime Group Benin, Edo State for their contributions in the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to ensure a secured Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

It stated Abubakar made the commendation on Saturday while on an operational visit to the 107 Air Maritime Group to inspect facilities and infrastructure preparatory to the deployment of special mission aircraft to Benin as part of the Federal Government’s…