Ecobank wins African Banker’s award for Innovation in Financial Services

The leading pan-African banking group, Ecobank, has announced that it has won the Award for Innovation in Financial Services at the 2020 edition of the prestigious African Banker magazine Awards.

The Awards, which reward banking excellence in Africa, were announced at a virtual ceremony held on 26th August.

The African Banker’s judging process sought to recognise African banks that have demonstrated original and practical uses of technology to provide customer convenience, improved and more affordable services as well as greater access to the financial services sector in Africa.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive Officer said: “Winning the Award for Innovation in Financial Services…