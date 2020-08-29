He deflowered me, impregnated another woman, displayed their wedding pictures on Facebook —Wife

A woman, Kodijat Abdulramon, has dragged her husband, Ahmed Abdulramon, before Ojo Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Kodijat in her suit claimed that her three-year-old marriage to her husband lacked trust, care and peace of mind.

She, therefore, prayed the court to rule that they go their different ways and award her custody of their only child who had been in the custody of the defendant.

Ahmed consented to divorce saying since that was what Kodijat wanted.

Kodijat in her testimony explained that: “I fell in love with Ahmed when we met and we courted for seven years.

“We were at the verge of getting married when, unknown to me, he had impregnated another…