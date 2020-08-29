Is this malaria or covid-19?

I have been having fever, general body aches and loss of appetite for the past five days. Although I have commenced treatment with some malaria tablets which I purchased from a Chemist, I am still worried if what I have is actually Malaria fever and not COVID-19 infection.

Momoh (by SMS)

While it is true that Malaria infection shares some similar symptoms with COVID 19 such as; fever, fatigue and headaches of acute onset, certain presentations such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache or history of travel to affected areas or contact with an infected person can differentiate COVID 19 from Malaria fever. Also, both COVID-19 and malaria infected individuals may be…