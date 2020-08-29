Kaduna govt bans tricycle operators from major roads

The Kaduna State Government has banned tricycle operators from plying major roads within the metropolis, in line with the ongoing transport sector reform.

Hajiya Aisha Sa’idu-Bala, Director-General, Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), announced the ban in a statement in Kaduna.

She said all tricycles, “Keke”, are banned from the Kawo-Ali Akilu- Ahmadu Bello-Command Junction routes with effect from Aug. 31.

She said the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA) would ensure strict compliance to the new Keke regulations.

Sa’du-Bala said the State Government has developed new regulations for commercial transport operators in the state.

She said that a Route…