Ministry assures exited N-Power beneficiaries on payment 

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has approved the payment of stipends to the exiting N-Power beneficiaries under one of its National Social Investment Programmes.

According to a statement from the ministry, signed by Nneka Anibeze, Special Adviser on Media to the minister, Farouq stated on Monday, August 24, 2020 that approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.

The approval for payments for up to the month of June, 2020 for the two batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGFs) for final…