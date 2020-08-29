Oniru seeks partnership with group on regeneration of Iruland economy

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has said that he will explore strategic partnership opportunities with African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) to boost the social-economic development of Iruland and enhance the living standards of the residents of the kingdom.

AVPA is a Pan-African Network with a mission to increase the flow of capital into social investments to solve Africa’s pressing social issues.

The monarch gave this pledge when he played host to the Board of Directors of AVPA led by its Chairman, Mr Yemi Cardoso, accompanied by Professor Pat Utomi and the Executive Director of West Africa, Ms Oluwatoyin Adegbite-Moore, saying he was resolved…