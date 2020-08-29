PDP flags off Ondo guber campaign Sept 5

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to flag off its campaign for the Ondo state gubernatorial election on September 5.

The election takes place on October 10, 2020.

The Chairman of the Ondo State Guber Election National Campaign Council and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He assured that the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in Akure, as well as all other PDP events in the state, will be in total compliance with the NCDC guidelines on Covid-19.

The campaign council was inaugurated at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja on Friday.

