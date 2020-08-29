Plans to grab land for Fulani herdsmen ― Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday described the report of the federal government in conjunction with the National Assembly plans to bring back National Water Resources Bill as a guise to grab land for Fulani herdsmen.

The governor who said that the bill was rejected in 2018 by the 8th national assembly called on the present lawmakers in both the Senate and House of Representatives to reject the bill in the interest of the country.

In a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said the bill which seeks to bring all water sources (surface and underground) as well as river banks under the control of the Federal Government through its…