Sanwo-Olu promises renovation of affected structures of helicopter crash in Opebi

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Saturday visited the site of the helicopter crash at Salvation Road in Opebi area of the state 24 hours after the incident to assess the damage of the crash, promising that the state government would carry out integrity tests on the buildings and do necessary repairs and assist the affected families.

Sanwo-Olu gave the promise while speaking is journalists after looking around the crash site and meeting with the owners of the affected buildings.

It would be recalled that a Bell 206 Helicopter, belonging to Quorum Aviation, was travelling in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital with two crew members and a passenger before it…