State collation centre will be ready before Sept 15 ― INEC

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance that the commission’s collation centre in Edo under construction will be ready before the state’s Sept. 19 governorship election.

Yakubu gave the assurance when he visited INEC office in Benin and other offices in some local government areas of the state on Saturday, to assess the readiness of the commission for the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the INEC state headquarters located at Aduwawa had been undergoing a massive renovation with the construction of a new collation centre inside the premises.

All members of staff were temporarily relocated to the…