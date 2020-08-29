They have pizza, we have garri! | Xquisite food

This is a brief process of how to make garri in small quantity, and in your own terms; how dried you want it or the other way round.

Do you know? Nigeria is the world’s leading producer of cassava.

This is how to make garri from it:

Peel off the skin of the cassava tubers and don’t peel too deep

Wash the peeled tubers with a lot of water

Cut the tubers into medium sizes so it can be tiny enough to be ground in a special grinding machine

Take them to the machine and grind

The cassava pasta will need to be packed in long sack bags and drilled to ultimate dryness in a jack for 2-3 days. (You can take this to a garri factory for help).

With a wide sieve, sieve the jacked cassava powder from…