Adeboye dedicates Wale-Oke College of Missions

GOVERNORS Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Ola Makinde, and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, were among dignitaries who graced the dedication of the Wale Oke College of Missions and Evangelism (WOCOME) on Sunday 30th August at the Olubadan Estate, Ibadan.

The event marked the commencement of the 38th Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, and the 38th anniversary of entering into full time ministry of the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Wale Oke.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor…