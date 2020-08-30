Africa Fintech Foundry appoints new Head

The management and board of Access Bank PLC have announced the appointment of Mr Daniel Awe as the new Head of the Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF).

According to the financial institution, the appointment of Awe underscores its commitment to advancing technological innovation in the African banking sector.

Speaking on the appointment, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe said, “We are excited about Daniel’s appointment as we strongly believe that he is the right person to lead Nigeria’s next wave of financial technology disruption. Since its inception, the AFF has created opportunities for African innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive. Daniel’s track record…