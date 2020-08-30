Akinfenwa calls for review of CAMA

The Bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, has also joined church leaders and the overall Christian body, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to the reject the new Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) signed into law early this month.

In a release made available Tribune Churchnews, the cleric advised President Muhammadu Buhari to return the law to the National Assembly for immediate amendment as it is not acceptable by the Christian body.

“We are pained to observe that certain elements in the current political dispensation continue to paint the leadership of our nation as one that is insensitive towards and unresponsive to the people, particularly…